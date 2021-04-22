Corinne (Butler) Bollinger, 102, of Latrobe died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
She was born Oct. 7, 1918, in her grandmother Kepple’s home at 319 Weldon St., Latrobe, a daughter of the late W. Roy Butler and Maud (Kepple) Butler.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, being baptized, confirmed and married there. She married John S. Bollinger in 1952 and was gone from Latrobe until after his death, returning to Latrobe and Trinity Lutheran Church. She was pleased to live across the alley from the church for more than 20 years so she could be involved in many of the church activities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, to whom she was married for 43 years, and her oldest son, John Wayne; also her three brothers, William Lewis and his wife, Dorothy Tranquilla Butler, James and his wife, EvaBelle Forsha Butler, Robert I. and his wife, Sally Austraw Butler, and a sister Annetta (Babe) and her husband, Robert Williams, and a nephew, Albert Williams and three special cousins, Lewis, Bruce and Larry Kepple.
She is survived by her son, Paul and his wife, Linda, of Greensburg; and her daughter, Joan and her husband, James Jahnsen Sr. of Chehalis, Washington; six grandchildren, William Pitka, Joslyn Hopmayer (Jayson), James Jahnsen Jr. (Margaret), Corinne Duncan (Jordan), Robert “BJ” Bollinger and Katheryn Giuliani (Michael); five great-grandchildren, Leif Pitka, Broderick Hopmayer, Lincoln Duncan, Stewart Jahnsen and Roosevelt Duncan, and special nieces and nephews.
She graduated in the Class of 1936 from Latrobe High School. After graduation, she clerked at Mailey’s Bakery until she accepted the secretarial position at Trinity Lutheran Church, working there until she married in 1952. After her children were in school and she turned 50 years old, she accepted a position as secretary for Tina Thoburn, an educational writer, and worked with her for 10 years in Murrysville and 15 years in Ligonier.
She was a member of the senior citizens organization and was the editor of its newsletter, the Golden Nugget, for many years, the Esther Circle, Search Bible Study, Adult Sunday School class, the Funeral Choir, a Simeanna Visitor and on the archives committee — all at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and served as a troop leader at Congruity Presbyterian Church for many years. She read over the Greensburg radio station on Saturdays to the blind until it was dissolved. She was a member of the Westmoreland Literacy Council and taught reading to adults and published their newsletter for several years. She was also a life member of Brady’s Bend Historical Society, where her father grew up.
A private graveside service at Eastview Cemetery in Delmont will be held for the family. A celebration of her life memorial service will be held in Trinity Lutheran Church at a date to be determined.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Latrobe, is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name, Corinne Butler Bollinger, Class of 1936 to Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
