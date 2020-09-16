Corey A. Irwin, 28, of Butler passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 14, 1992, in Latrobe, he was a son of Sherry M. (Harris) Daughenbaugh and the late Joseph C. Irwin Sr.
Corey was a graduate of Derry Area High School, Class of 2011, and had attended Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. He had been a resident at the Davis Archway Treatment Center, and was employed by Phoenix Metals in Butler.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph C. Irwin Jr., and his maternal grandparents, Donna F. Harris and Larry C. Harris Sr.
Besides his mother, he is survived by one sister, Bobbi J. Estrada of Derry; three brothers, Ronald Brant and his wife, Johnna, of Blairsville, Terry Irwin and his wife, Melissa, of Derry and Charles Ross of Blairsville; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented