A loving mother and peaceful, graceful presence, Constance Ramsey Gruendling passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the age of 78.
Born Sept. 6, 1943, Connie was a lifelong resident of Ligonier.
Beautiful and meticulously groomed, she had lovely blue eyes that sparkled when she smiled. A tireless and devoted mother who worked very hard to provide for and give her children a wonderful life, she enjoyed the simple things in life, going to the farmers market, planting her summer flowers, feeding the birds and sitting on the porch chatting with her friends and family.
Cooking, baking and decorating for the holidays were some of her favorite pastimes. Connie was also an animal mom to Snoopy, Marshall, Charlie, Sid and Coco, who she treated as part of her family.
Her career was spent in accounts receivable at Rolling Rock Club, where she worked for 20 years, retiring in 2008.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James W. Ramsey and Betty Frank Ramsey.
She is survived by three children, Edward Swank, Cynthia Swank and Matthew Gruendling, and grandson, Joshua Gruendling. Also surviving are two brothers, James Ramsey (Sandy) and Phillip Ramsey.
A faithful believer in God, she was a lifelong member of St James Lutheran Church and attended throughout the years.
In the words of Corinthians 13:13: “So now faith, hope and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township, with Pastor Jerry Nuernberger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being made by the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
