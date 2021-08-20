Constance J. Shrader, 78, of Greensburg died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Fred W. and Margaret R. (Smith) Himler.
Connie loved to travel to the beach, read and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Krinock and Mavis Graham, along with two brothers, Fred W. Himler Jr. and John “Jack” Himler.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Carleton (Jeff) of Greensburg; two sons, David F. Shrader (Kathy) of Latrobe and Jonathan R. Shrader (Jessica) of Greensburg; five sisters, Fay Pierdominici, Isabelle Kohuth, Kay Kollar, Linda DelCostello and Jean Sobota (William); two sisters-in-law, Betty Himler of New Alexandria and Donna K. Clair (Donald) of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Jacob, Aliya, Cameron, Paige and Alex, and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services and burial in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township, were private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
