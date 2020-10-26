Constance J. (Palmieri) Shepler Sherbondy, 80, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born July 5, 1940, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Lenora V. (Wootton) Palmieri.
Connie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. She was the former owner and operator of Leonard’s Jewelry, and was a member of the DMLA and the former Latrobe Business Association. Connie enjoyed golfing, and she will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Sherbondy Jr.; one son, Joseph J. Shepler Jr., and one sister, Diane Marks.
Constance is survived by two sons, Leonard Shepler and his fiancée, Lisa Shaffer, of Ligonier and Anthony Shepler and his wife, Judy, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Justin Shepler of Florida and Jordan Shepler and his wife, Natalia, of Texas; one great-granddaughter, Victoria; two step-grandchildren, Jamie Salas and Chelsea Long and her husband, Nathan, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
