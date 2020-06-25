Constance I. (Harr) Pletcher, 80, of Unity Township passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 15, 1939, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Thelma (Gibson) Harr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Pletcher, and a granddaughter, Ashley Pletcher Burke.
Constance is survived by four sons, Donald W. Pletcher and his wife, Toni, of Hermitage, Ronald S. Pletcher, of Latrobe, Todd E. “Chip” Pletcher and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe and Daniel K. Pletcher and his wife, Joanie, of Latrobe; two brothers, Ronald Harr and his wife, Jo, of Latrobe and Ted Harr and his wife Vicki, of Latrobe; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
