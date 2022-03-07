Conrad J. Stumpf, 80, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at UPMC Mercy.
Born June 4, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William C. and Anna (Vogle) Stumpf.
Conrad was a member of St. Vincent Basilica. He was the owner and operator of Bottom Line Systems.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Vietnam War. Conrad was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 940, Latrobe, the Knights of Columbus Assembly 918 of the 4th Degree and the Latrobe Sportsmen Association. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, golfing and his Tuesday poker nights.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Conrad is survived by his wife of 54 years, Justina D. Mayger Stumpf of Latrobe; son, Brian C. Stumpf and his wife, Bobbi Jo, of Clovis, New Mexico; three daughters, Natalie A. McHenry of Sinking Spring, Dona M. Brown of Louisville, Ohio, and Janice L. Stumpf of Zelienople; a brother, Frank Stumpf and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Jacob and Kolby Stumpf, Elijah McHenry, Colin, Mitchell, Sydney and Tabitha Brown, Madalyn Slaninko and Isaiah Stumpf, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Knights of Columbus Council 940 will hold a service 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, where military service will be accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, or at www.t2t.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.