Conrad Charles “Connie” Donovan, 73, of Derry passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Connie was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Spokane, Washington. He was the son of the late Dr. Conrad A. Donovan and Martha Shaffer Donovan.
He graduated from St. Vincent College and served in the National Guard. He was on the board of directors and served as treasurer of Westmoreland County Cattlemen’s Association; director of Westmoreland Agricultural Fair Board; treasurer of The Westmoreland Conservation District; executive committee member of Penn State Extension, and a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Lions Club of Derry. In addition to working at Donovan & Bauer Inc., he worked as an auditor for Sarp & Company.
He loved raising black Angus cattle and baling hay for others. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he was a loyal friend to everyone he met. He especially enjoyed his time at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, working in the cattlemen’s beef sandwich booth and chauffeuring people in and out of the fairgrounds.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy, and brother, Dr. Byron Donovan (Debbie). Connie was the father to Vaughn Donovan (Gina), Jennifer Koch (Paul), Leslie Fritz (John) and Valerie Murphy; grandfather to Pryce, Payton, Preston, Payge, Paige (Rob), Sydney, Aaron, Alexa (Logan), Elijah, Maya, Makenna and Benjamin, and great-grandfather to Gavin and Tessa.
Connie passed away from complications due to COVID-19.
A donation in Connie’s name may be made to one of the organizations to which Connie donated his time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home of Derry. Services were held privately for his family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.