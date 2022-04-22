Connie L. Walters, 66, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home.
Born May 16, 1955, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Sara M. Barr Walters of Latrobe and the late Kenneth V. Walters Sr.
Connie was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the medical records department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She loved traveling and trips to the casinos, enjoyed arts and crafts, and most of all being with her family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Scott Walters and Kenneth V. Walters Jr.
Along with her mother, Connie is survived by two sisters, Arlene Blair and her husband, Ric, of Latrobe and Wendy Walters and her fiancé, Daniel Availes, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her nephew, Eric V. Blair Jr.; two great-nephews; great-niece, and great-great-nephew.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.