Connie L. Smith Matrunics, 77, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Born Dec. 31, 1944, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Solomon J. Smith Jr. and Wilagene Bell Smith.
Connie was a member of St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Unity Township. She was a former member of the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and had been president of the resident council at Laurel Highlands Village, Latrobe. Connie enjoyed cooking and loved animals, especially dogs. She also loved rock and roll, especially ‘80s hair-bands. Most of all, Connie will lovingly be remembered for her kind personality.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marcia Loman, and an infant brother, Kevin Smith.
Connie is survived by her son, John C. Matrunics of Bradenville; two daughters, Barbara Ann Packe and her husband, Mathias, of Latrobe and Cindy Sue Turcheck of Ligonier; a brother, Todd Smith of Latrobe; a sister, Terry Clark and her husband, James, of Laughlintown; nine grandchildren, Logan (Angelo), Macie (Cody), Mia, Joseph (Amanda), Nolan (Lindsey), Hannah, John Jr. (Danielle), Morgan and Megan; 12 great-grandchildren, Zane, Laikyn, Hadley, Atlas, Mayah, Miyah, Xena, Natalie, Ellie, Caleb, Alaina and Eleanor, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
