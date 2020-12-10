Connie D. Brown, 69, of Latrobe passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
She was born May 1, 1951, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Elmer J. and Iola “Tootie” (Needham) Ross.
Prior to retirement, Connie was a G.I. technician having worked for Excela Health, Aestique and Allegheny Health Network alongside Dr. Bruce Bradley, whom became a dear friend. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, baking, vacationing and caring for everyone around her. However, she devoted her life to gathering and spending all of her time with her family that meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry B. Brown Jr., in 2017.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Larry B. Brown; her daughter, Wendy Fircetz and her husband, John; a son, Brian J. Brown; six grandchildren, Kelsey Mae Brown (Bolton), Jordan Brown, Johnnie Fircetz, Kady “Bug” Brown (Dom), Tyler James Brown and Devin Fircetz; a great-granddaughter, Carter Brown; her brother, Donald “Butch” Ross (LuAnn), and a number of nieces and nephews. Connie’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bethlen Home for the compassionate care that she received.
Friends will be received 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Please observe CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home by wearing a mask and social distancing. Occupancy limitations will also be in place. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
