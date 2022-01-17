Colleen M. Caviggia, 59, of Latrobe died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Sept. 16, 1962, in Latrobe, a daughter of Robert and Patricia (Gallo) Jack of New Alexandria.
A 1980 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, she had retired from the U.S. Postal Service, last serving in Derry. Her main goal was to give and help others. Every night she would sit outside to watch the sunset, saying “God’s art work.” A person who loved her family, enjoyed being with friends, going to the casino, who had an infectious personality and was the life of the party will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Anthony P. “Tony” Caviggia; her sons, Mike Chesla (Erica Legge) of Latrobe and Robert Chesla (Holly) of Derry; her three sisters, Monica Murty (Tom) of Tampa, Florida, Jackie Jack of Latrobe and Roberta Ruczkay (Andrew) of Downingtown; nine grand-treasures; Nathaniel, Maizie, Ryan, Bailey, Adam, Saige, Rebecca, Briar and Dalia; her mother-in-law, Helen M. Caviggia of West Derry; brothers-in-law, Denny (Sylvia) of Palm Coast, Florida, Richard “Tank” of Latrobe and George (Cheryl) Caviggia of New Derry; her goddaughter, Carly Strickland of Palm Coast, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Derry.
Special thank-you to the medical staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital 3South and ICU.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.