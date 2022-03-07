Clyde W. Fabian Jr., 80, of Derry passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
He was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Wilpen, a son of the late Clyde W. Fabian Sr. and Maria Maskarina Fabian.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by the former Vulcan Mold & Iron Co. in Latrobe for 37 years. He was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen J. Parker Fabian, and two brothers, Gene and Fredrick Fabian.
Clyde is survived by his four children, Chad Fabian and his wife, Tracy, Delton Fabian and his fiancée, Jennifer Bradley, Michael Fabian and his wife, Denise, and Shawn Fabian and his wife, Beth; eight grandchildren, Josh Fabian (Ashley), Kristen Coyne (Marty), Kayla Fabian, Benjamine Grove, Samantha Fabian, Nathan Fabian, Michael Fabian and Courtney Fabian; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Fabian, and a sister, Barbara (Erik) Zipperer.
Services and interment were private. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
