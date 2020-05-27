Clyde E. Malnofsky (Pete), 74, of Derry passed away peacefully at his home Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Greensburg, a son of the late Clyde Malnofsky Sr. and Geraldine Kessler Malnofsky.
Pete is survived by his wife, Rose (Waldron) Malnofsky, and their children, Clyde Malnofsky III (Valerie) of Bovard, John D. Malnofsky (Jeanne) Latrobe and Veronica Simms (James Lang) Derry; three sisters, Katherine Perrine, Suzie Patchan and Victoria Venincasa; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Pete was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe, a member of Derry F.O.E, Blairsville VFW and Derry Rod and Gun. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented