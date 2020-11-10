Clyde Alvy Lisbon of Greensburg passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born in Latrobe on Sept. 19, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Jobes Lisbon; father, Clyde S. (Bud) Lisbon; sister-in-law, Stephanie Duff Lisbon, and brother-in-law, Wiles (Bud) Shawley.
He is survived by his sister, Bonita (Bonnie) Lisbon Shawley of Latrobe; his twin brother, Charles and Carolyn Lisbon of Washington state; brother, Robin and Linda Lisbon of Latrobe, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nephew, all of whom cared for Uncle Alvy. He is also survived by his companion, Roger Perrine of Greensburg.
There will be no visitation. May he rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, Masontown.
