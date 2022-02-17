Clifford W. Gunter, 66, of Derry Township died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 17, 1955, in Latrobe, a son of the late John E. and Anna Mae (Piper) Gunter.
Prior to retirement, Clifford worked at Kurt Weis Salvage Garage as a mechanic. He was an active member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown. Clifford was affectionately known as the Candyman. He always had a pocket full of candy and a good joke for all. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and working on cars.
Besides his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by two brothers, Don E. and Terry L. Gunter.
Clifford is survived by his five sisters, Barbara A. Sampson and husband John of Derry, Donna D. Johnston and husband Edward of Latrobe, Rose M. Gunter of Greensburg, Regina M. Rawls and husband Jeffrey of Derry and Nancy J. Gunter of Derry; two brothers, Kenneth A. Gunter of Derry and Kevin L. Gunter of Latrobe; nephews Larry Graham and Mona Weeks, Jeff Hauser and wife Becky, Don Gunter, Tim Gunter and wife Crystal, Jason Gunter and wife Crystal, Roy Johnston, Johnathan Host, Matthew Gunter and Nathan Gunter; nieces Becky Grimm and husband Jim, Christy Biggs and husband Dan and Kimberly Gunter; other nieces and nephews, and several aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation and services will be private. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.