Clifford E. Robinson, 92, of Youngstown passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Born June 24, 1928, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late Joseph H. and Verna Mae (Lemmon) Robinson.
Cliff was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, where he served as an usher for many years. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel with 38 years of service. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the U.S. Army in the 2nd Armored Division of “Hell on Wheels.” After his time in the military, he joined the American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, and became a dedicated member of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard, and assisted with countless military funerals in the local area.
Cliff was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and especially fly fishing all over the country. He was also a fantastic craftsman. In his later years, he enjoyed becoming a “cowboy” and took annual trips out west to Montana and Arizona where he rode with some of the best cowboys at Hook Open A and O-Bar-O ranches in Bonita, Arizona. He will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (Ferlin) Robinson; one son, Gary J. Robinson; three brothers, John T., Charles W. and William B. Robinson, and four sisters, Geraldine L. Anderson, Eleanor J. Davis, Anna Grace Zulisky and Katherine L. Robinson.
Cliff is survived by one son, Timothy A. Robinson and his wife, Sandy, of Casa Grande, Arizona; one daughter, Beth Ann Patrick and her husband, George, of Latrobe; two brothers, James E. Robinson and his wife, Trudy, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Ronald D. Robinson and his wife, Kathryn, of Los Angeles, California; four grandchildren, Shara Zeunges, Brandon Zeunges and his wife, Katie, Alana Byrd and her husband, Wayne, and Jacob Robinson, and his wife, Cassandra; six great-grandchildren, Brogan, Kasyn and Kroy Zeunges, Grayson and Ava Byrd, and Cal Robinson; his longtime companion, Darlene Troy-Hoffman; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted 9:45 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard, 215 Gertrude St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
