Cliff A. Frye, 62, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
Born Dec. 24, 1959, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Clifford F. and Marie (Procyk) Frye.
Cliff had been the owner and operator of Frye’s Excavating.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Frye; two brothers, Ronald and Basil Frye, and his in-laws, Rose and Carl DeAngelo Sr.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jeannine M. DeAngelo Frye of Latrobe; daughter, Jessica Frye of Plum; three brothers, Richard F. Frye of Greensburg, Eugene C. Frye (Jan) of Florida and Kenneth W. Frye (Pat) of Jeannette; a sister, Barbara A. Russo of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Davon Clarke, Destany Clarke and Amiyah Holeman; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan Frye of New Stanton, Carla Erickson (David Kwiatkowski) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Richard DeAngelo (Rebecca) of Rockton, Clearfield County, Dina DeAngelo of St. Augustine, Florida, and Carl J. DeAngelo Jr. (Katerina) of Cedar Park, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
