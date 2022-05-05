Clarence R. “Butch” Blake Jr., 86, of North Huntingdon Township passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
He was born Dec. 23, 1935, a son of the late Clarence R. and Freeda (Burr) Blake.
Prior to his retirement, Butch was an electrician for National Tube Works of USX. He was a “jack-of-all-trades” and mastered them all. He was a champion roller skater and ran the Rainbow Gardens Roller Rink for his parents. Butch was also fond of animals and taking care of them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Blake; sister, Natalie (Raymond) Thomas, and grandnephews Robert McDowell and Michael McDowell.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy Parizek Blake; nieces, Linda (Robert) McDowell, Lianne (Ginger Fontaine) Parizek and Lori Anne (Todd) Blake Price; grand-nephews Aiden and Grayson Price; sister-in-law, Virginia; special friends, Melissa and Leianna Vaughan, and special thanks to all the dear friends and neighbors who made Butch’s life so happy.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.
A funeral service will follow at noon.
Interment will be private in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Westmoreland County, 106 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or any animal shelter of your choice.
