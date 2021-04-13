Clarence B. Pechart, 94, of Ligonier died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Wilpen, the son of the late Clarence and Azile M. Ramsey Pechart.
He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, attended the Oak Grove Church of Christ, had worked as a forest ranger at Linn Run State Park and retired from Ligonier Township. He was a life member of the Ligonier Township Sportsmen’s Club and was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Vynn W. Pechart, and a sister, Margaret Peer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Wilma Riffle Pechart; his daughters, Sherry L. Deakins (Don) and S. Joy McKlveen (Craig), both of Ligonier; his sons, Larry B. Pechart (Cecilia) of Las Vegas, Roger Pechart of Greensburg, Randy R. Pechart (Shelley) of Stahlstown and Rodney L. Pechart of Donegal; his sisters, Virginia Rhoades of Chambersburg and Jo Alleine Hamill of Ligonier, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Charlie Burd officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented