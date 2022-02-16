Clara S. Hunter, 97, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 6, 1924, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joshua Fletcher Hunter and Madeline Steinmeyer Hunter.
Clara was a graduate of Western College in Oxford, Ohio, and the DT Watson School of Physical Therapy in Leetsdale. Prior to her retirement in 1986, Clara was a physical therapist at Latrobe Area Hospital for over 22 years. She was instrumental in starting the physical therapy department at the hospital in 1964 and was its first physical therapist. She was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she sang in the funeral choir, was a member and past president of the Trinity Seniors, and volunteered for many church activities. She was also a volunteer with the Fifth Ward Latrobe Senior Center, the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and the Latrobe Area Hospital Little Shop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Nicholas Hunter, and her sister, Miriam Jones.
Clara is survived by 12 nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 9 until 10:30 a.m. Friday in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Private interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
