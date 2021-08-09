Clara M. Savenelli Vitale, 96, of Bradenville passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born Sept. 17, 1924, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Laura (Agostinone) Savenelli.
Clara was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. For many years, she was also a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the St. Anthony Society, Bradenville. She was an avid bingo player and loved family get-togethers, especially around the holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nunzie A. Vitale; brother, Renaldo Savenelli, and a sister, Edith “Babes” Prodin.
Clara is survived by three sons, Nunzio Vitale and his wife, Marilyn, of Woodstock, Georgia, Anthony Vitale and his wife, Patricia, of Latrobe and Reno Vitale and his wife, Christine, of Latrobe; her daughter, Lorraine Murphy and her husband, William, of West Deer Township; two sisters, Stella Digirolamo of Bradenville and Mary “Mamie” Churbock of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Laura, Megan, Rachel, Christian and Nathan; six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Clara’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for their kindness and care during her time there.
There were no public visitations.
Family and friends were invited to attend a graveside committal service at St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Arrangements handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
