Clara J. (Swiatek) Mileca, 85, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1934, to the late Michael and Steffy Swiatek. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking. Her family and friends all enjoyed her awesome baking.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Anthony P. Mileca; six children, Phillip Mileca and his wife, Katherine, Shirley Mileca and her husband, Todd A. Smith, David Mileca, Ronald Mileca and his wife, Karole, Anthony E. Mileca and his wife, Faith, and Claire Mileca; 12 grandchildren, Madison, Alison, Anthony, Christopher, Mariana, Nicholas, Sarah, Michael, MacKenzie, Alexander Mileca, Carson Evancho and Zackary Evancho, and two brothers, Michael Swiatek and his wife, Donna, and Edward Swiatek and his wife, Susan.
Visitation will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, in Aliquippa Christian Assembly Church, 166 W. Shaffer Road, Center Township, with the Rev. Jack Robison officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.
Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aliquippa.
To send condolences or purchase flowers, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
