Clara A. Kowatch, 97, of Latrobe passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.
She was born June 2, 1924, in Lloydsville, a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Ann (Sabo) Kowatch.
Prior to retirement in 1990, Clara was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Co. with 41 years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township and the Bell Telephone Pioneers.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by seven brothers: Albert, Alex, Joseph, Michael, Frank, Julius and Edward Kowatch, and three sisters: Elizabeth Hezo, Bertha Hall and Helen Hornock.
Clara is survived by her adopted family, the Zacur clan: mother to Mike and Kathy Zacur, grandmother to John Ross Zacur (Laura) and Samantha Zacur, and great-grandmother to Simon. She is also survived by her good friend, Irene Newingham, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
