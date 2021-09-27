Claire G. Walthour, 88, of Greensburg died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Nags Head, North Carolina.
She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late A. Edward and Ruhama Voegele.
Prior to retirement, she had been a registered nurse at Latrobe and Greensburg hospitals, nurse for an oral surgeon and worked for the state health department. Claire was a volunteer at Westmoreland Manor and loved her Boston terriers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jeri Walthour, and three brothers, Edward, Robert and Norman Voegele.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard C. “Dick” Walthour; her sons, Rick Walthour of Derry and Gary Walthour and wife Michelle of Bethel Park; three step-grand-children; three step-great-grandchildren, and her loving dog, Lady.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, at which time a funeral service will be held with her brother-in-law, the Rev. Fred Walthour, officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Commented