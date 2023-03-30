Clair H. Lear, 83, of Unity Township died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township.
He was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Homer City, a son of the late Clarence H. and Alverda L. (Shankle) Lear.
Prior to retirement, Clair was a bus driver for Greater Latrobe School District and had previously worked at Avis Car Rental at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport. Clair served with the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Latrobe Alliance Church, Unity Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lois R. Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Martha L. Phillippi Lear; two sisters, Frances Nolf and husband James of Avonmore and Alice Goulding and husband Chuck of Key West, Florida, and nieces and nephews, Krystal Stullkin and husband Don, Mark Allshouse and wife Devon and Laura Kennedy and husband Gary.
Friends will be received at Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Unity Township, from 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, to the time of service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Kirt Conroy officiating.
Private interment in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
