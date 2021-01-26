Cindy Lee (Zulisky) Murphy, 65, of Latrobe died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born Feb. 9, 1955, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Zulisky and LaVerne L. (Derk) Zulisky.
She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Murphy, who died Nov. 24, 2020.
For many years, Cindy ran Cindy’s Personal Care Home in Derry, caring dearly for the aged.
Cindy will be remembered by her brother, Robert Zulisky, Derry; two nephews, Bobby and Joey Zulisky; two stepsons, Ronald Murphy Jr. (Ashley) of Latrobe and David Murphy of Beaver Falls. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Donovan, Devon, Willow, Stirling and Ronan Murphy, and a great-grandchild, Sadie Grace Murphy.
Service arrangements are private. Cremation was handled in Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
