Christopher Michael Grindle, 45, of Derry died suddenly Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1975, in Latrobe, a son of Gloria Burick Grindle of Latrobe and the late Richard Neil Grindle.
Chris was an executive chef who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. He lived in Arizona with his wife and kids and managed several prestigious country clubs. He came back home to work in several exclusive restaurants as he was talented and excellent at doing his craft of food preparation.
He loved his family more than anything, had a great sense of humor and would help anyone who needed it.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy L. Grindle Brewer, and his mother-in-law, Renee Swift.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Angela R., his son, Shea M. (Kenzie), and his daughters, Miah R. and Amelia A. Grindle, all of Derry; his brother, Richard “Rick” Grindle of Latrobe; three sisters, Tracy Grindle (Jeff) of Indiana, Tina Jones (Robert) of Jeannette and Terry Grindle of Greensburg; father-in-law, William Swift of Rhode Island, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
