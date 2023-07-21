Christopher (Chris) P. Clawson, 49, of Ligonier passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and commitment.
Born April 11, 1974, in Latrobe, Chris’ life journey was marked by compassion, hard work and a deep appreciation for his family and friends. He was the beloved son of the late Roger and surviving Marcia (Simon) Clawson.
Chris’ early years were spent in Rector. He later attended Ligonier Valley High School. After high school, Chris pursued several occupations but always found his way back to his passion: landscaping. Although Chris found fulfillment in his career, he possessed many other passions that brought him joy. A self-proclaimed gaming enthusiast, he spent countless hours exploring virtual worlds on his computer. Additionally, he found solace in hunting with friends and had a keen interest in American history — a subject that continuously fascinated him.
Above all else, Chris was a family man through and through. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones and wholeheartedly embraced the role of caregiver to his mother. His devotion knew no bounds; he offered support and unconditional love to those who needed it most.
The loss of Chris will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warm smile and sarcastic humor brought light into the lives of those around him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jacalyn (Jared Rodeheaver) Clawson — both of whom adored him — Chris leaves behind a void that can never be filled. He also leaves behind a network of loving extended family members, including his uncles, James (Patty) Clawson, Michael (Wendy) Simon and Pat (Susan) Simon, who will each hold his memory close to their hearts.
In honor of Chris’ remarkable life, a memorial service will be held Sunday, July 23, 2023, starting at 11 a.m. The service will take place in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. This gathering will provide an opportunity for friends and loved ones to celebrate Chris’ life and share cherished memories.
Christopher P. Clawson’s departure from this world leaves an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew him. In his memory, may we carry on his legacy of love and compassion, cherishing our family and friends just as he did throughout his life. As we bid farewell to a remarkable individual today, let us remember Chris for the light he brought into the world — a light that will continue to shine brightly in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Christopher’s name to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
