Christopher P. Clawson

Christopher (Chris) P. Clawson, 49, of Ligonier passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and commitment.

Born April 11, 1974, in Latrobe, Chris’ life journey was marked by compassion, hard work and a deep appreciation for his family and friends. He was the beloved son of the late Roger and surviving Marcia (Simon) Clawson.