Christopher “Chris” M. Miller, 55, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
He was born March 31, 1967, in Latrobe, to the late Harry Miller and Patricia Miller.
Chris served his country in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He believed in duty, honor, country. He was a graduate of Marietta College, where he majored in business and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Chris loved to travel the world and was an avid Ernest Hemingway fan, reading all his books and short stories. Chris would say he was a student of life and there was so much to learn.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Deanna Zappi Miller; sister, Jennifer Stitt; uncle, John Miller (Darlene), who was always supportive and by Chris’ side, as well as many nieces and nephews, whom Chris loved very much.
The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Inc., The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766) entrusted with arrangements.
