Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 7:33 am
Christine Ann Fritz Bitner, 56, of Mount Pleasant Township passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home.
She was born Oct. 20, 1965, in Richmond Heights, Ohio, to Carol McNutt Fritz Smith.
Christine was under contract as a dispatcher and courier for Excela Health in the transportation department.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle E. Fritz, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Christine is survived by her husband, John W. Bitner; two sons, Timothy (Jessica) Wegley and William Wegley; mother, Carol McNutt Fritz Smith and her husband, Larry, and two siblings, Robert (Melanie) Fritz and Antoinette Fritz Rohde.
A memorial service will take place 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Burial will be private.
Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, 2245 Mount Pleasant Road, Norvelt, PA 15674, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.HofferFuneralHome.com.
