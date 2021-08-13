Christina M. Burger, 97, of Derry died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Nov. 1, 1923, in Derry, a daughter of the late Silvio and Fernanda Derito.
Christina is survived by her children, Anita McGrath, Anthony Burger, Andrew Burger and Susan Blasco; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Sophia Smith (Harry), Charles Derito, Kelly Derito (Gloria) and Dorothy Johnston (Richard).
Christina was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry and was very active in the Altar and Rosary Society, CDA and several other capacities at the church.
Friends will be received 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be made in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
