Christina A. Henry Barnes, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, 55, of Bradenville died Sunday, July 16, 2023.
She was born June 3, 1968, in Latrobe, a daughter of Dorothy Naeger Henry and the late Cyril W. Henry.
Christina was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. She was also a member of WestCo. Christina received an associate degree in early childhood education from Westmoreland County Community College. She used her degree to its fullest as the owner and operator of Barnes Creative Kids Childcare in Latrobe. She had a true calling for caring for children and loved each and every one of them dearly. She loved to ride her trike, camping, and sitting around a campfire eating mountain pies with her dog, Zeus, in her lap. She was the most warm-hearted person and cared deeply for everyone she met.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cyril J. and Stella Henry; her cousin/brother, David Henry, and several aunts, uncles and extended family.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Shawn D. Barnes; her son, Christopher Barnes; brother, Cyril J. Henry; sister, Lara Brady and husband Jerry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emery and Cheryl Barnes; niece and nephews, DeAnna, Zachary and Little Jer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and her loving pup, Zeus or “Buppy.”
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 220 St. Cecilia Road, Whitney. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
We lost our everything, the love of my life and soulmate. Until we meet again, we will never forget you. Always in our hearts, we love you forever.
