Christa Hannelore (Zeug) Antolik, 78, of New Derry died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in the district of Eger Germany, a daughter of the late Karl and Maria (Drachsler) Zeug.
Christa was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, Christa was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Paul, and one sister, Theresa Zeug.
Christa is survived by five sons, Edward R. Antolik and his wife, Michelle, of Mesa, Arizona, David Antolik and his wife, Tina, of Blairsville, Mark P. Antolik Sr. of Latrobe, Timothy P. Antolik and his fiancée, Janice Barnhart, of Derry, and Mark Antolik Jr. of New Derry; two grandchildren, Anna DiBucci and Nicoletta DiBucca, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with funeral arrangements.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to defer funeral costs at 1550 N. Stapley Drive, Unit 82, Mesa, AZ 85203
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
