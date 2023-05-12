Chris D. Constantine Sr.

Chris D. Constantine Sr., 50, of Derry Township died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 13, 1972, in Latrobe, a son of Kathi Phillippi Constantine of Peanut and the late Daniel C. “Coo” Conti.