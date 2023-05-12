Chris D. Constantine Sr., 50, of Derry Township died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 13, 1972, in Latrobe, a son of Kathi Phillippi Constantine of Peanut and the late Daniel C. “Coo” Conti.
Chris worked at Castle Co-Packer in Latrobe as a maintenance technician and as a self-employed contractor. He had a strong faith in God. Chris enjoyed sports, politics, cooking out, going to the casino, working, and he loved his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Chris was a good son, brother, husband and father.
In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his loving wife, Mae Constantine of Derry; daughter, Brianna M. Constantine and Joseph Ceccato of Jeannette; two sons, Chris D. Constantine Jr. and Sarah Laich of Derry and Hayden J. Constantine of Derry; sister, Jeninne M. Pascale and husband Gregory of Greensburg; niece, Grace Pascale; nephew, Travis Pascale; grandpuppy, Luna, and several aunt, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends for Chris’ life celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of UPMC Magee for the care and kindness that they gave to Chris.
