Chick Cicconi, former mayor of Ligonier, died of heart failure on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was 90 years old, suffered from amyloidosis, an incurable disease that attacks the body’s organs and tissue.
He was born on the 4th of July 1930, in Latrobe, the son of the late Gilbert L. and Josephine Baum Cicconi. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Loretta McGrath, and a brother, Gilbert A. Cicconi.
He was a member of St James Lutheran Church in Ligonier. A graduate of Latrobe High School, he and his wife owned and operated a Clover Farm Store in Stahlstown for eight years. In 1958, he became a Nationwide agent and sold the store. His family moved to Ligonier in 1964 and he became involved in local government in the late 1960’s. He held many positions including mayor, councilman, zoning officer and zoning hearing board chairman, with his last council term ending Dec. 31, 2017.
Chick had a Nationwide Agency in Ligonier for 36 years. He not only took pride in his business, but truly treasured the friends he made during his time in business. Over the years, his insurance expertise and salesmanship led him to be named the top life insurance agent for Nationwide Life Insurance Company in 1974.
He was a Red Cross volunteer serving as blood chairman and board member of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter, a board member of the Johnstown Regional Red Cross and was their Apheresis recruiter. In 1995, he was named the Individual Volunteer of the Year by the American Association of Blood Banks at a ceremony in New Orleans. Chick was also a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and for several years was co-manager of Grocers Fight Cancer at Giant Eagle stores in Ligonier and Latrobe. He is the current president of the former United Lutheran Society, now a part of the GBU Financial Life. He was named 1997 Fraternalist of the Year Runner-Up by the National Fraternal Congress of America and in 1998 awarded Fraternalist of the Year by the Pennsylvania Fraternal Congress.
He was a member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331 Free and Accepted Masons. Chick was always proud to dress as Uncle Sam and ride his flag painted Honda in local parades and events. The job that he enjoyed the most, for nearly 20 years, was being the Ligonier Santa at Light Up Night and during the Christmas season.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Robb Cicconi, and two daughters, Debbie Shock of Little Elm, Texas, Cindy Cicconi-Ernst of Macungie, and one son, Robert M. Cicconi and friend, Terri Orazio, of Ligonier. Chick is also survived by eight grandchildren, the Rev. Kevin Shock (Lisa Bahr) of Howard, Kelly (Robbie) Hughes of The Colony, Texas, Stefan (Aja) Ernst of Allentown, Caleb (Kristin) Ernst of Garland, Texas, Morgan (Mark) Rotz of Easton, Rhiannon Cicconi, Sarasota, Florida, Jenifer Cicconi, Ligonier and Karly (Eric) Chesla of New Florence, and 12 great-grandchildren.
If you wish to remember Chick, please do it with a deed, kind word or just a smile to someone who may need it. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
