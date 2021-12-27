Chester M. Brighenti, 85, of Latrobe (Unity Township) formerly of Derry, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 13, 1936, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Chester F. and Virginia (Donelli) Brighenti.
He retired from Cresson Steel, Cresson. Prior to working for Cresson Steel, he worked for Latrobe Construction, Latrobe. He was an MP in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
Chester was an avid golfer and lifelong member of the Latrobe Elks, winning numerous club championships. He was very fortunate to get to play with some of golf’s biggest names, most notably Arnold Palmer. He was instrumental in starting the Latrobe Junior Pro Basketball program for young kids. Chester and his late wife, Joyce J. Miller Brighenti, had season tickets for years and were fortunate enough to attend two Super Bowls, IX and XLV. Chester and Joyce loved vacationing to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, specifically Harbour Town, and were able to watch the pros compete in the Heritage Golf Tournament. He also enjoyed hunting. His children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters were the light of his life.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Joyce, he was preceded in death by his sister, Denise.
He is survived by three children, Mark C. Brighenti and his wife, Rhonda, Beth Cooper and her husband, Patrick, and Suzy Smith and her husband, Scott, all of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Erica Brighenti and Michael Johnston, Jamie Busch and her husband, Chris, Emily Ponterio and her husband, Andrew, Katie Holtzer, Kayla Cooper, Shane Krinock and Cara Krinock; his great-grand-daughters, Mia Rose Brighenti and Gianna Ryan Johnston, and his brother, Bobby and his wife, Ginny.
To the fifth-floor nursing staff, social workers, and doctors who took care of our dad for the past two-and-a-half weeks, a sincere thank-you! We as a family realize that during these difficult times your jobs are often not recognized. To all of you we say THANK YOU!!
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A private funeral Liturgy will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chester’s name to the Latrobe Junior Pro program, c/o Ryan Scarton, 1201 Windermere Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
