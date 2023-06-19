Cheryl L. Jones Ferry, 78, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 23, 1944, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James Ellsworth Jones and Murline Wanetta Thompson Jones.
Cheryl loved flower gardening and cooking. She enjoyed spending time sitting on her porch swing or watching the horses and chickens from her kitchen window. Most of all, she loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel W. “Curly” Ferry; two brothers, and a sister.
Cheryl is survived by four sons, Joseph Barlock (Shayne Gilley) of New Alexandria, Daniel Barlock Sr. (Christine Keefe) of Latrobe, Michael Barlock (Phyllis) of Loyalhanna and Daniel Ferry Jr. (Amy) of Crabtree; 10 grandchildren, Tara Crusan (Alex Rederscheid), Sarah Fennel (Jason), Daniel Barlock Jr. (Brianna Barnhart), Megan Myers, Chris Voll, Josh Ferry (Taylor), Jake Ferry (Gabrielle Heckathorn), Brooklyn Ferry, Brett Ferry and Savannah Ferry; 11 great-grandchildren, Briawna, Camara, William, Ravyn, Scarlett, Ezra, Axel, Nolan, Carson, Aiden and Bryce; several brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the funeral home with the Rev. Jess Felici officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
