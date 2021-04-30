Cheryl E. (Nesbit) MacWilliams, 73, of Bradenville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.
She was born Dec. 13, 1947, in Greensburg, to the late William Nesbit and Dollie (Hyatt) Nesbit.
She was a retired clerk for the Salvation Army Thrift Store and a former nurse’s aide at Mountain View Nursing Home. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Methodist Church. She loved cats and their independent nature and way of doing things.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. MacWilliams, in 2019, and two sisters, Betty Ridge and Peggy Shirey.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, Beverly Wetmore, William Ridge, John Ridge, Suzanne Shirey, Brenda Sheffler and Thomas Shirey, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, with Pastor Tom Keslar officiating.
Burial will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, P.O. Box 62, Youngstown, PA 15696 or Cat Aid Network, 125 Maple Avenue Ext, Blairsville, PA 15717.
