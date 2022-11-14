Cheryl Ann 'Cherie' Schwarz Yanits

Cheryl Ann “Cherie” Schwarz Yanits, 74, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home.

Born Sept. 27, 1948, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William F. Schwarz, who preceded her in death in 2014 at the age of 90, and Betty J. Dettling Schwarz, who preceded her in death in 1993 at the age of 66.