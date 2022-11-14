Cheryl Ann “Cherie” Schwarz Yanits, 74, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 27, 1948, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William F. Schwarz, who preceded her in death in 2014 at the age of 90, and Betty J. Dettling Schwarz, who preceded her in death in 1993 at the age of 66.
Cherie had worked for the Greater Latrobe School District as a secretary to the superintendent of schools from 1967-1981. Afterward, she worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board until her retirement. She had been a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Cherie enjoyed reading, music, watching TV and movies, and loved dogs. She also enjoyed going to the casino and mall, and traveling, especially trips to Aruba.
Cherie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Raymond Yanits of Latrobe; her brother, Francis J. Schwarz and his wife, Joanne, of Latrobe; her godson and nephew, Dr. Michael P. Schwarz of Latrobe; her niece Melissa Mellinger and her husband, Scott, of Latrobe, and their daughter, her great-niece, Sydney Helena Mellinger. Surviving also are her dear aunts, Eleanor Fagan and her husband, George, of Latrobe and Sally Espinoza of Chicago; her stepchildren, Daniel Yanits and his wife, Regina, of Blairsville and Jennifer Yanits of Latrobe; two step-grandchildren, Samuel and Colton; her in-laws, Edward Yanits and his wife, Mary, Rudy Yanits and James Yanits and his wife, Sharon; nieces and nephew, Brooke, Bradley, Becky and Stacy, and numerous cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
