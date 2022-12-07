Cheryl A. Miller Bick, 64, of Derry passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born June 7, 1958, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Judith A. (Repp) Miller.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cheryl A. Miller Bick, 64, of Derry passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born June 7, 1958, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Judith A. (Repp) Miller.
Cheryl was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a CNA in the obstetrics and physical therapy departments at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She and her husband, John, had been former members of the Latrobe Pistol Club League.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Bick, and a brother, Scott “Bear” Miller.
Cheryl is survived by her sister and caregiver, Charlene R. Miller; her brother James R. Miller of Bradenville; her sisters Tracey A. Miller of Latrobe and Theresa M. Anderson of Greensburg; childhood friend Denise Cogan Blackman and her husband, Haile, of Pasadena, California; several special cousins, nieces and nephews, and her son, Jason Bick.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the funeral home with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented