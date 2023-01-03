Cheryl A. Fedornak Ramaley, 62, of Derry passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at UPMC Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.
She was born May 9, 1960, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to the late Stephen Andrew Fedornak and Jacquelyn Lee Kozinko Coffman.
Cheryl worked as an EEG technician for Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and loved trees. She used to feed hummingbirds, which she watched for hours while sitting on her porch swing.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Martin Ramaley Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 39 1/2 years, Martin A. Ramaley Jr.; three siblings, Michelle Polansky and her husband, Thomas, of Irwin and twins Mark Fedornak of Youngwood and Marcia Cannillo and her husband, Ronald, of Greensburg; several close nieces and nephews, and a special great-niece; her mother-in-law, Nancy Lauffer of Derry, and four brothers-in-law, Thomas Ramaley and his wife, Dana, James Ramaley and his wife, Nancy, Todd Ramaley and his wife, Christine, and William Friedline and his wife, Lindsay.
As per Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no public visitations or services.
The family wishes to thank the UPMC Family Hospice at Canterbury Place for the excellent care Cheryl received while in their care.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name do so to their favorite charity.
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, New Alexandria, PA 15670, entrusted with arrangements.
