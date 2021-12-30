Cheryl A. Blansett Rose, 70, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Loyalhanna Care Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 12, 1951, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles and Dolores “Dolly” (Magretti) Blansett.
Cheryl was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and attended Edinboro University. She was a retired floral designer who loved to decorate her home for all seasons, especially Christmas and Easter. She was a member of the Tree of Life Church in Latrobe, where she had a deep evangelical religious faith and loved to read Scriptures and attend services.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Myrtle Rose, and a sister-in-law, Joyce Inselmini.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, John H. “Jack” Rose; two daughters, Lindsey R. Rose (Michael Fullem) and Ramie L. Swiderski (Richard); three grandchildren, Breanna Rose and Allura and Everly Swiderski; stepson, Michael Quidetto (Devin L.); step- granddaughter, Devin M. Quidetto; step-great-grandson, Carter; brother, Donald C. Blansett (Darlene); sister, Tamara Popella; a sister-in-law, Kathy Hoyle, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cheryl’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all friends and family whose thoughts and prayers were offered along with a special thank-you to Dr. Sulecki and the staff at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center and the compassionate staff at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Respecting Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A celebration of Cheryl’s life for friends and family will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheryl’s name may be made to Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or a charity of one’s choice.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
