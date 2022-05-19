Charmaine Regina Blontz Godfrey, 87, of Greensburg died Monday, May 16, 2022, in Newhaven Court, Greensburg.
She was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Earl L. and Regina M. (Buck) Blontz.
Prior to retirement, Charmaine had been a shipping department manager for Foothills Litho. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Youngstown. She was a church lector, volunteered at the festival, and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Charmaine was a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul Society, Latrobe, for more than 20 years. She had a passion for cross-country skiing and enjoyed planting flowers and birdwatching. She was such a loving, sweet, kind and beautiful person. Her love for her family and love for God came before anything else. She always had a strong faith. Charmaine loved to travel with her husband, especially on their yearly trip to Maui, Hawaii. Her extensive travels took her to the Bahamas, Germany, France, Switzerland and England.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Michael Earl Godfrey; sisters, Audrey Blontz, Doris Young, Eileen Morron and baby angel Blontz, and her brother, Earl L. Blontz II.
She is survived by her loving family members: her children, Michael D. Godfrey (Mary), Cherie Weisel (Bill) and Terrie Godfrey; grandchildren, Kara Larson (Rodney), Sean Godfrey, Nathan Baird (Susan Crawford), Kelsey Baird (Michael Smolka), Ashley Roth (Jamison Roth) and Jesse Baird (Anissa Baird); great-grandchildren, Evelynn Larson, Madeline Larson, Hunter Baird, Noah Dudek, Nolan Smolka, Braxton Smolka, Carter Roth, Lincoln Roth and Brianne Baird, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newhaven Court Memory Care Unit, 100 Freedom Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1215 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Charmaine’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Newhaven Court, especially the Memory Care Unit, to Bridges Hospice, and to Mom’s bestie, Shyra White, for all of the years of love and care given to Charmaine.
Commented