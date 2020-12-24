Charlotte Muir Fontaine, 87, of Latrobe (Derry Township), while in the company of her family, passed into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
She was born in Latrobe on Oct. 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Charles P. and Edith (Biestel) Muir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max R. Fontaine; sisters, Gerry Muir Sandacz and Ida Gertrude “Sis” Switzer, and brother-in-law, Martin E. Fontaine Jr.
Charlotte was a graduate of Latrobe High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation, she held positions at Lowenstein Department Store and Bell Telephone before marrying Max on Oct. 31, 1953, at which time she chose to become a housewife and mother. Later in life, Charlotte accepted employment with Greater Latrobe School District’s food service department and ultimately retired while working at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, where she cherished serving her “wonderful children” who held a special place in her heart. She greatly enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her husband, having lunch with her “lady friends,” walking and reading. Charlotte especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church of Latrobe.
Charlotte is survived by her children: son, Max “Curt” Fontaine (Cindy) of Latrobe and daughters, Jennifer Ellenberger (Bill) of Leeper and Kathleen Burch (Billy) of Winter Garden, Florida; grandchildren, Matthew J. Ellenberger (Leah), Michael W. Ellenberger (Chloe), Max “Justin” Fontaine and Eric M. Fontaine; great-grandchildren, Molly Ellenberger and Barrett (Burch) Maloy, and several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Miriam (Stader) Fontaine of Cleveland, Ohio, and Catherine (Fontaine) Barger (Ernest) of Latrobe, plus her many special friends, including Garnet Terney, Virginia Kontor and Kim Henry.
Charlotte’s family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the “Angels” who attended to her needs at the Bethlen Home, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, Charlotte’s family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Because of current medical restrictions, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
