Charlotte May Ashbaugh Kraynak, 89, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born March 23, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary A. (Hostoffer) Ashbaugh.
Charlotte loved baking, spending time with her grandchildren, and tending to her home, which she proudly kept spotless. She will be remembered as a generous, caring person.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Kraynak; a brother, Raymond Ashbaugh; two sisters, Betty Hoffer and Lois Lehman Elliott, and an infant sister, Grace Ashbaugh.
Charlotte is survived by her son, John P. Kraynak and his wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; daughter, Karen A. May and her husband, Timothy, of Latrobe; a brother, Charles Blaine Ashbaugh and his wife, Vern, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Melissa Weideburg, Ashley Benson and her husband, Matt, Jonathon Kraynak and his wife, Hannah, Paige Kraynak and her fiancé, Nate Ealy, and Michaela Kraynak; five great-grand-children, McKenna, Maylee, Joseph, Leland and Jack, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Larry McDonnell officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
