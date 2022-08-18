Charlotte Burns Keslar, 83, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her daughter Jennifer’s house surrounded by her family.
Born April 26, 1939, in Ligonier, she then moved to Wilpen, Mount Pleasant and then Latrobe where she attended high school and lived the remainder of her life.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Robert E. Burns and Virginia M. (Guerrieri) Burns; two brothers, Robert H. Burns and James P. Burns, and a brother-in-law, Henry J. Gebhardt.
After graduating from Latrobe High School, Charlotte worked at Vanadium until she married Richard Keslar. Charlotte raised five loving children, Elizabeth (George) Pribish of Johnstown, Robert (Tami) Keslar of Latrobe, Troy Keslar of Jensen Beach, Florida, Jennifer (Greg) McElroy of Monroeville and Ann Marie (John) Amatucci of Latrobe. Char was blessed with also raising her grandson Zacchary (Lauren) Keslar of Ligonier. Char was also grateful for a wonderful relationship with her daughter-in-law Amy Nowalk.
In addition to Zacchary, Char’s grandchildren include Madelyn (Steven) Donovan of Pittsburgh, Benjamin Keslar of Bradenton, Florida, Vinny, Louie and Gabby Amatucci of Latrobe, and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Rori Keslar of Ligonier.
Charlotte spent many loving gatherings with her sister Theresa Gebhardt and her brother Jerry (Helen) Burns of Latrobe who remained at her side until the end of her earthly life. In recent years, Char developed many new friendships while staying in Monroeville and Latrobe with her daughters. As she passed from this life, she was surrounded by her children and many nieces and nephews. Her godchildren include Jill Bell and Lory Burns Cerutti Eckert.
After divorcing, Char nurtured other children babysitting for many Latrobe families. One of her best loved attributes was rocking babies to sleep. Going for rides and spending time on the porch swing were also favorite pastimes and she continued these as she stayed with her daughters over the last few years.
Char earned many nicknames including Grambo, Fro and Gramboni. Char also earned the nickname “Grammy bingo” by playing MANY local bingos across the area which she loved and made new friends.
The family would like to thank her care team from Bridges Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.