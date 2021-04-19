Charlotte Ann Carnot, 80, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at French Manor South Assisted Living in Traverse City, Michigan.
Born and raised in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late John E. Carnot and Ann E. (Horvath) Carnot.
Charlotte was a member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church, Ligonier. She enjoyed traveling and easily made many friends wherever she went. For years, she lived and worked in downtown Chicago and then moved to Wheaton, Illinois, where she retired. She also enjoyed her home in Fish Creek, Wisconsin (Door County), and was active in the Fish Creek Community Church while there.
Charlotte loved to entertain and was a gracious hostess. She enjoyed nature walks and all God’s creatures, readily making friends with the pets in the home of anyone she visited.
Special thanks are extended to Charlotte’s many friends and neighbors who have been such a big help to the family in Michigan while she lived with them there the last three years. Ultimate praise goes to God the Father of our Lord, Jesus Christ, who sovereignly works all things together for good.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, in Pioneer Presbyterian Church, Ligonier.
Private inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 240 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
