Charlotte A. Osenkowski Smith, 85, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
She was born May 2, 1936, in Unity Township, a daughter of late Frank and Anna Osenkowski.
Charlotte was known as “the Pierogi Lady” to some. She received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She made her impact on the world through her job as a state investigator for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office; however, she was also the world to her family, friends and animals, whom through small acts of service she showed her giving and kind heart.
A world traveler and a force to be reckoned with, she accomplished motherhood, the workforce, starting businesses with both her husband (LD Smith Construction, which served the area for 45 years) and daughter (Gosia’s Pierogies, which continues to serve the area after 20 years), and still managed to get dinner on the table; always moving, always forward. Above all else, family togetherness was something she ensured by hosting summer pool parties, dinners and countless brunches with enough scrambled eggs to feed an army.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Lewis D. Smith; three children, Theresa Smith-Rawecki (Jan Rawecki), Lewis C. Smith (Katherine Knippe-Smith) and Lauren E. Smith; four grandchildren, Amy Dent (Mark Dent), April L. Smith, Joshua C. Smith and Zachary J. Smith; two great-granddaughters, Angelika and Paige Dent, and her rescue cats, Andy, Frankie, Bruno and Tina.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, with the Rev. Daniel P. O’Keefe, OSB, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
If desired, friends may make donations to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, in memory of Charlotte in lieu of flowers.
