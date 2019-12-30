Charles Zera, 96, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 17, 1923, in Salemville, he was a son of the late Alexander and Catherine (Antoniow) Zera.
Charles was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. with more than 40 years of service.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the Philippines with the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the Frontier Club, FO Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414 and the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, all of Latrobe, and was an avid golfer and bowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mafalda M. Aniballi Zera; a sister, Ann Bitting, and five brothers, John, Michael, Steven, Alex and Andrew Zera.
Charles is survived by his son, Charles J. Zera and his wife, Sandra, of Latrobe; daughter, Charlene C. Salandro and Robert Perry of Ligonier; a sister, Mary Cramer of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Rachel Zera, Charles Zera and his wife, Rachel, James Salandro and Jordan Salandro and his wife, Samantha; great-granddaughter, Leona, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 30, in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted by Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard 11:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon Monday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
